Zachary man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for production of child porn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A 30-year-old man from Zachary has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for producing child pornography, United States Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Monday, June 8.
U.S. Chief Judge Shelly Dick sentenced Brian Normand, 30, of Zachary, to 195 months in federal prison after being convicted of producing child pornography. Normand will also serve 15 years of supervised release following his sentence, and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says according to admissions he made during his plea, in August of 2015, Normand used his phone to make a video of a juvenile male under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Normand then uploaded the video via his Google account, where he also was storing images of child pornography.
“This case highlights the commitment and efforts of the entire law enforcement community – federal, state, and local – to work together to protect our children from sexual predators. No child should ever suffer the horrors and indignities that this defendant inflicted upon the victim in this case. May this sentence serve as a stark reminder of the severe consequences that may await others inclined to engage in similar conduct. I am grateful for the excellent work of all those involved in bringing this defendant to justice," said Fremin.
“Investigating individuals like Brian Normand is one of the highest priorities of the FBI. He violated innocent lives by sexually exploiting children and producing child sexual abuse material. This sentence is the culmination of an investigation conducted by Special Agents and Intelligence Analysts who worked tirelessly to bring him to justice,” stated Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.