24 years ago, Warren Morris made history and LSU won the College World Series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warren Morris is an LSU hero.
LSU baseball won the 1996 College World Series in historic fashion on Morris’ walk-off home run. LSU was trailing Miami 8-7 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The walk-off home run won the game for the Tigers 9-8. It was Morris’ only home run of the season, which was marred by wrist surgery.
Watch the clip on NCAA.com here.
It was LSU’s third championship in six years.
It won the 1997 Showstopper of the Year ESPY Award.
The bat now hangs in the LSU Hall of Fame.
