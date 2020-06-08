A win for Walker: Judge denies dismissing parts of I-12 barrier wall lawsuit

Pictures and videos captured during the historic August 2016 flood on I-12 show a five-foot high concrete wall that separates the east and westbound lanes acted as a barrier, keeping the floodwaters from going south. There was water feet deep on the westbound lanes of I-12 in Livingston Parish and hardly any water on the other side. It’s a 3.5-mile stretch between Walker to Satsuma with no holes in the wall. In fact, people were able to drive in the eastbound lanes and recorded all the flooding.