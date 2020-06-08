A win for Walker: Judge denies dismissing parts of I-12 barrier wall lawsuit

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A ruling by 19th JDC Judge Richard “Chip” Moore comes as a big win for the City of Walker when it comes to the ongoing lawsuit over the wall along I-12.
Walker officials filed suit a few years ago, alleging the concrete barrier on I-12 acted as a dam, keeping the bulk of floodwaters on only one side of the interstate.
“It definitely had an effect on us being flooded,” said Troy Willeford, a Walker resident whose backyard is just feet from I-12.
Pictures and videos captured during the historic August 2016 flood on I-12 show a five-foot high concrete wall that separates the east and westbound lanes acted as a barrier, keeping the floodwaters from going south. There was water feet deep on the westbound lanes of I-12 in Livingston Parish and hardly any water on the other side. It’s a 3.5-mile stretch between Walker to Satsuma with no holes in the wall. In fact, people were able to drive in the eastbound lanes and recorded all the flooding.
“This is Juban Crossing. There’s Dairy Queen there that did not get a drop of water. There’s a service station there. It got no water. There are houses in this area that never received water,” said former Walker Mayor Rick Ramsey as he explained a picture showing one side of I-12 flooded and no water on the opposite side.
Ramsey helped push the barrier wall lawsuit forward. Lawyers for some of the defendants in that suit, basically the companies who built the wall, asked the court to dismiss specific parts of the suit, saying it was the first time in the history of highway construction in Louisiana that the builder was 100% responsible for all aspects like the design, engineering, and construction of the project.
They added the design went to a third party, so why should the builders be penalized and that the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) accepted the project, but the finger is pointed at the builders.
The defendants argued in their pleading “they had no duty to design a project which could withstand a 1,000-year flood” and added that engineers “are unable to design for a storm of such magnitude.”
Judge Moore ruled the defendants did not follow a required manual, do a hydraulic study, or see how the design would impact drainage over a flood plain and denied the requests to dismiss, meaning there’s enough evidence to move forward with a trial against all parties mentioned in the suit.
“I’m very happy, very pleased to hear that news, and I’m sure everybody in this neighborhood or Livingston Parish who flooded, they should be happy hearing this,” said Willeford.
In 2016, Willeford’s home took on four feet of water; prior to that, he says he had never flood in the 20 years he’s lived there.
“It’s a natural disaster that was expeditiously increased by man-made construction,” said Ramsey. “Literally, it was a tidal wave of water that came into the city. It was not a slow rise. It was not a rainfall rise.”
Since then, thanks to a fix in the law that Congressman Garret Graves wrote, the federal government now requires draining holes to be put in interstate walls. Plus, DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson issued a directive in 2016 that certain future barrier walls must have holes in them. Barrier walls put up since then have been built as such.
As for the wall that’s already built without holes, for now, it stays put because Dr. Wilson says in order to fix it, they would have to rebuild it from scratch.
