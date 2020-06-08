Water rescues at Fontainebleau State Park; 19 people evacuated amid Cristobal flooding

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -Emergency crews with the Mandeville Fire Dept. and EMS are conducting water rescues from several cabins inside Fontainebleau State Park.
In a Twitter post, Mandeville Fire says 10 people were rescued by members of its water rescue team. An additional 19 people were evacuated from their cabins by state park employees.
The campers became isolated when high waves from Cristobal knocked out a boardwalk.
No one was injured in the rescues.
Several families were hoping to stay until Friday, but now will be looking for another way to spend the week.
The camps and cabins were recently renovated after being heavily damaged 15 years ago during Hurricane Katrina.
