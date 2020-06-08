VIDEO: Cristobal washes Biloxi Lighthouse Pier away

Part of the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier broke off during Tropical Storm Cristobal, coming to a rest about a half-mile away. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | June 8, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated June 8 at 7:43 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Part of the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier fell victim to Tropical Storm Cristobal on Sunday as the storm surge pushed water inland. Video taken during the storm shows waves rushing over the wooden pier, ripping it apart.

According to the City of Biloxi, the tip of the Lighthouse Pier washed ashore about a half-mile to the west, coming to a stop at White Avenue.

Lighthouse Pier, a victim again

This is the fourth time in recent years that the 865-foot pier has received damage from a storm. Hurricane Katrina wiped the pier out in 2005, leaving it closed for over four years. In 2012, the pier once again washed away after Hurricane Isaac swept ashore; it reopened in 2013. Most recently, the pier was damaged in Hurricane Nate in 2017.

