Two killed, third injured in Amite shooting

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital following a shooting in Amite, La. on Friday, June 6.
The Amite Police Department says they responded to a home on Bourgeois Street where Terrence Foster, 26, and Alvin Henderson, 29, were both found shot to death inside. A third victim was also shot and transported to a hospital, according to police chief Jerry Trabona.
Trabona said the murders occurred in a “quiet” part of town in a residential area behind the East Mulberry Street Cemetery, just minutes from Fleet Easley Park. Trabona said the crime scene was “especially disturbing." Investigators believe the front door was “busted open.”
Investigators are looking into an incident earlier that day that may be connected. Officials say a man approached a homeowner on Lily Pad Pond Road near North Park around 3 a.m. Police say the man claimed that he was fleeing from someone who was trying to kill him. That case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit Tangi Crime Stoppers.
