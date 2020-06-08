Topgolf in Baton Rouge to reopen June 9 following COVID-19 closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Topgolf in Baton Rouge is set to reopen Tuesday, June 9 after being closed due to COVID-19.
The entertainment venue will reopen under some changes to ensure guests can play safely.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and employees will be wearing masks and gloves. The facility is also utilizing an online reservation system to avoid people standing close together in line waiting to play. Frequently touched surfaces will also be disinfected regularly.
Click here to read the full list of changes.
