Man killed in Hooper Road shooting Sunday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Sunday June, 7 the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 11000 block of Hooper Road around 5:30 p.m.
According to EBRSO when Homicide Detectives arrived it was learned that an adult male had died from an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence. During the search detectives found a rifle inside the residence near the vicinity of the victim’s body.
Officials stated that they detained Richard Leray and Blaine Robertson and brought them in for questioning in connection to the shooting.
During the interview it was learned that Robertson drove the victim to Leray’s home, and shortly after an argument began, however it did not become physical.
As the argument started to settle down the Robertson heard a loud “pop” and saw the victim grab his head area and fall to the floor. It was then realized the Leray had shot the victim.
According to officials Robertson and Leray began to smoke narcotics and plan how they would dispose of the victim’s body.
Robertson and Leray were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Prison.
