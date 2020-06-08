‘I see no changes’ - Former LSU basketball player Keith Hornsby says father’s creation is resonating stronger than ever

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keith Hornsby established his own legacy at LSU as a basketball star from 2013-2016, averaging over 13 points per game during both his junior and senior seasons.
But it’s naturally always been hard to escape the connection with his famous father, Bruce, who won a Grammy Award and scored a slew of Top 40 hits in the late 80s and into the 90s as a singer and songwriter. Hornsby’s signature song has always been “The Way It Is,” a piano-driven masterpiece that soared to No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100 in July of 1986.
Twelve years later rapper, Tupac Shakur sampled the song and put a new spin on it, both lyrically and culturally, with his own hit “Changes.”
In our current times of racial strain, “Changes” has found new life, being played at peaceful protests across the world while attendees all sing along. Keith Hornsby says his father is very proud to watch the evolution of the original song and melodies from 34 years ago.
Hornsby continues to play professional basketball overseas and has likewise participated in peaceful protests himself. Catch more of his interview with Jacques Doucet on WAFB-TV at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
