Gunfire exchanged after domestic abuse incident in Central; 1 critical, 3 arrested

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Three people are now in custody after a shooting in Central that left one person in critical condition, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to the arrest report from EBRSO, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 to a home in the 14600 block of Central Woods Drive. Deputies who responded report finding bullet marks in the home and spent 9 mm shell casings around the home, which was occupied by three people at the time.
A 19-year-old unresponsive victim was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle, officials say. The teen was reportedly shot in the head and is not expected to survive.
Deputies report finding bullet holes in the vehicle and spent shell casings inside as well.
EBRSO says during the investigation, Timyra Scott, one of those arrested, reportedly admitted to firing a handgun at a vehicle that was occupied by her boyfriend, Gregory Taplin, and three other people. Officials say it was during this incident the victim was hit.
Taplin reportedly told investigators Scott was trying to shoot him at the time of the incident. Scott claims she shot at Taplin after a domestic dispute in which her lip was busted. Investigators say after Scott shot at the vehicle, Taplin drove off, but returned not long after. A neighbor who witnessed the incident says shots were fired from the vehicle towards the house as it returned.
Officials with EBRSO say the victim is currently hospitalized in a vegetative state. Should the victim die, charges will be upgraded.
Edarius Anderson is accused of driving the vehicle Taplin reportedly shot from.
Charges are as follows:
Timyra Scott, 19
- Attempted first-degree murder (4 counts)
- Illegal use of a weapon
Gregory Taplin, 18
- Attempted first-degree murder (3 counts)
- Illegal use of a weapon
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
- Domestic abuse battery
Edarius Anderson, 22
- Attempted first-degree murder (3 counts)
- Illegal use of a weapon
- Obstruction of justice
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.