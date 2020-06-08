Former Kenner Mayor Phil Capitano arrested

KENNER, La. (WVUE) -Former Kenner Mayor Phil Capitano was arrested Sunday when he was involved in a disturbance at an apartment in the 300 block of Clemson Street, according to the Kenner Police Dept.
A spokesman says the disturbance escalated causing the victim to leave the scene in her vehicle. Police say the victim was pursued by Capitano who then rammed her vehicle in an effort to stop her.
Kenner Police say Capitano was called to the apartment complex by his nephew due to an ex-girlfriend being at the apartment removing disputed community property.
Capitano parked his vehicle behind the woman’s vehicle to prevent her from leaving with the property. A disturbance ensued and the woman was able to maneuver her vehicle around Capitano’s vehicle and exited the parking lot.
Capitano began following the victim as she made several turns onto different streets to evade him. She parked at a nearby convenience store in an attempt to hide from Capitano and watched as Capitano circled the block several times seeking her out.
Capitano pulled behind her vehicle at which time she fled from the convenience store parking lot fearing he may do her harm. Capitano continued to pursue her eventually ramming his truck into her rear bumper.
The victim alleged Capitano rammed her vehicle to force her to stop. Capitano made no mention of the accident to on scene officers but only spoke about the theft of property.
After being confronted by officers about the damage to the vehicles did Capitano claim that the victim slammed on her brakes causing him to strike her vehicle.
Capitano was charged with Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.
