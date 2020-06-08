FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saying farewell to Cristobal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cristobal continues to weaken as it moves further inland.
The Tropical Storm Warning has been canceled but the Flood Watch remains in effect through tomorrow morning.
We’re looking at only limited precipitation on First Alert Doppler radar for the early commute but more moisture is expected to push northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. Anticipate a rather wet Monday, off and on again showers with perhaps a few isolated storms, and a high topping out in the mid/upper 80°s.
Overnight, isolated showers are possible as things stays steamy, lows only dipping into the mid/upper 70°s.
A few more umbrellas will be necessary tomorrow as we post a 40% coverage of rain and an afternoon high of 90°,
