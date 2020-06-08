FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains subsiding; cool front moves through Wed. morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cristobal‘s impact on the Bayou State was relatively modest, even for a tropical storm. Preliminary assessments suggest just 4,000 residents lost power due to the storm and there were no instances of widespread damage. There were some flooding and storm surge issues, but even they were less than anticipated.
Satellite and radar showed the influence of back-side rain bands on the trail of Cristobal as the system moved to the north Monday. Most of the WAFB area saw rain during some part of the day, but most of the totals were modest and rain duration tended to be relatively short. Those Cristobal-related rains slowly subsided through the afternoon and will continue to do so into the evening and overnight.
Expect another warm and muggy morning start Tuesday, with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for much of the WAFB region. We could see a spotty shower or two in the morning as well, but the majority of neighborhoods stay dry through midday. Expect a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder Tuesday afternoon, with rain chances set a 30%. It looks like another breezy day Tuesday, with winds running 10 to 15 mph with occasional higher gusts. Afternoon temperatures will reach 90° or more for most of the area during the afternoon.
A cool front will slip through Louisiana Wednesday morning, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. Set rain chances at 60% for the morning, with skies clearing through the afternoon. Wednesday opens with another muggy morning in the middle and upper 70s along with the rains. The afternoon will get quite warm as sunshine takes temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90°, however, the morning’s cool front will deliver some drier (less humid) air that should hang around for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
The first tip-off to the less humid air will be morning starts in the mid to upper 60s for metro Baton Rouge both Thursday and Friday. Expect sunny skies both days, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°, but without our typical oppressive summertime humidity. Even the weekend looks dry and reasonably comfortable for mid-June, with fair skies both days and highs in the low 90s. For the time being at least, we stay mainly dry through the first half of next week too, with partly cloudy skies each day and highs in the low 90s.
As for the tropics? Goodbye, Cristobal, and nothing on the horizon for Gulf region to worry about right now.
