FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains subsiding; cool front moves through Wed. morning

The first tip-off to the less humid air will be morning starts in the mid to upper 60s for metro Baton Rouge both Thursday and Friday. Expect sunny skies both days, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°, but without our typical oppressive summertime humidity. Even the weekend looks dry and reasonably comfortable for mid-June, with fair skies both days and highs in the low 90s. For the time being at least, we stay mainly dry through the first half of next week too, with partly cloudy skies each day and highs in the low 90s.