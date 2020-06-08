EBR Parish School System holding public town hall meeting on superintendent candidates

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is holding a public town hall meeting to get input on who should be the next superintendent.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, June 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 3000 N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
The two remaining candidates, Nakia Towns and Leslie Brown, will be at the meeting to answer questions from the public. Questions for the candidates must be submitted in writing online on in-person before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The school system will be following guidelines for Phase 2 during the meeting.
