Cristobal floods Palm Lake area in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -Neighborhoods in Slidell are experiencing flooding from storm surge and heavy rain thanks to Tropical Depression Cristobal.
The entrance to the Palm Lake is still impassable as of Monday morning. The rain has stopped for now, but the water is still standing.
A police officer driving out of the neighborhood in a high truck had to drive very slowly through the area.
Residents in Palm Lake say that this historic neighborhood was given the flood treatment after Katrina, and most of the homes are lifted at least 12 feet above the ground, however some residents in the area did tell us they did get water in their garage.
In other areas like Eden Isles, which is right along Lake Ponchatrain, say they also saw flooding and some say it’s among the worst they’ve ever seen it.
