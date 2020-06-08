Authorities investigating deadly house fire in Ventress

VENTRESS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office say they are investigating a deadly house fire in Ventress.
Firefighters with the Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District responded to the 10000 block of Island Road around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Crews found the body of a man inside the home. Officials with the fire marshal’s office say they believe the man was in his 60s.
His identity has not yet been released. The case remains under investigation.
