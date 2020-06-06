1 p.m. Sunday, June 7: Cristobal track forecast update

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
JUNE 7, 1 P.M. UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER: Cristobal slows down as it approaches the coast of Louisiana, heavy rainfall and storm surge expected from SE Louisiana eastward to the Florida panhandle.
LOCATION: 28.8N 89.9W about 30 miles south-southeast of Grand Isle
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 50 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 5 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 994 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
Storm Surge Warning
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi
- Lake Borgne
Storm Surge Watch
- East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River
Tropical Storm Warning
- Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 1 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 89.9 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 5 mph (8 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest late today or tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast this afternoon, then move inland across Louisiana late today through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Data from NOAA Doppler weather radars and offshore oil platforms indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before landfall. Gradual weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland.
