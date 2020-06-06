7 p.m. Sunday, June 7: Cristobal track forecast update

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 29.6 North, longitude 89.8 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 7 mph (11 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest is expected later this evening and tonight, followed by a northward motion Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move inland across southeastern Louisiana through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening will begin overnight, and Cristobal is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center. A NOAA automated observing station on Dauphin Island, Alabama, recently reported a sustained wind of 45 mph (72 km/h) and a gust to 49 mph (80 km/h), and a Weatherflow site on Ship Island, Mississippi, observed a sustained wind of 37 mph (59 km/h) and a gust to 46 mph (74 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure based on nearby surface observations is 993 mb (29.32 inches).