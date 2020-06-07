FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind & rain for start of week, sun & heat to end

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to make landfall in SE Louisiana late Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening.
Cristobal will bring periods of heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and possibly isolated tornadoes. The main weather concerns related to Cristobal will be isolated tornadoes, 2-5 feet of storm surge along the immediate coast, localized flash flooding, and sporadic power outages.
Rainfall estimates continue to trend manageable for the majority of the area as we average between 1-4″. East of Baton Rouge near the I-55 corridor, rainfall estimates do still show a potential for localized flash flooding as rainfall estimates could top out between 5-7″.
The center of Cristobal will move overhead of metro Baton Rouge late Sunday night. As the circulation moves to our north, tropical rain bands on the south side of Cristobal’s circulation will move through the area Monday afternoon.
Periods of heavy rainfall will occur, and localized nuisance flooding will be possible. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday as Cristobal merges with a mid latitude storm system.
That mid latitude system will push a weak cold front through the area Wednesday. That cold front won’t deliver a huge change in temperatures, but will allow the area a chance to dry out through next weekend. Temperatures will remain hot as highs exceed 90° for most of the week and weekend.
