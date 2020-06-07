CLOSURES: Some closures announced due to Tropical Storm Cristobal

(WAFB) - WAFB continues to monitor storm conditions and impacts related to Tropical Storm Cristobal. The storm made landfall Sunday, June 7, just after 5 p.m. between Grand Isle and the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Follow power outages, road closures, and flood reports by clicking the link here.
Below are a number of closures and important notes related to the storm that have been announced for Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
- Baton Rouge City Court
Baton Rouge City Court will be closed on Monday, June 8, 2020.
- East Baton Rouge city-parish government
All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Monday, June 8, 2020, due to the continued threat of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Sign up to receive text alerts by texting REDSTICKREADY to (225)243-9991.
- East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA)
All senior center locations and agency offices will be closed on Monday, June 8, 2020, out of an abundance of caution. The agency advises all seniors to remain home and off the roads. For more information, call the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000.
- East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court will be closed Monday, June 8.
- East Baton Rouge Parish Library System
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Monday, June 8, due to the threat of severe weather associated with tropical storm Cristobal. As always, however, resources are open 24 / 7 online in the Digital Library at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary. It’s FREE. All you need is your Library card.
- Trash collection in East Baton Rouge Parish
Republic Services will continue with normal collections Monday on a delayed start time due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
- East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Due to the threat of severe weather Monday, all EBR schools and office sites will be closed. Employees are encouraged to telework. Out of an abundance of caution, the grab-n-go meal service and all athletic events/practices will also be canceled Monday, June 8. Meal service will resume on Tuesday, June 9.
- Iberville Parish School System
Iberville Parish School Board will have a delayed start to their workday Monday, June 8. All 10-month, 10.5-month, and 12-month employees are to report to work for 10:30 am. Employees will conclude the workday at the regularly scheduled time.
- Louisiana State University
Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, the LSU campus will be closed on Monday, June 8. All remote and online classes will still be held as planned.
- River Parishes Community College
Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, all of River Parishes Community Colleges’ physical locations will be closed on Monday, June 8th. All online classes will still be held as planned. All technical students with in-person classes scheduled for Monday will be directed to online activities by their instructor. All RPCC employees will be working remotely and available via electronic means. Only essential personnel performing weather-related tasks should report to campus on Monday.
- Southern University Baton Rouge
Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University Ag Center, and Southern University Law Center will be closed Monday, June 8. Remote and online classes will continue as scheduled.
State offices will be closed until 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana. This office closure applies to employees authorized to work from home due to COVID-19. Employees in areas under evacuation orders should seek further guidance from their supervisors. All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty or those who should report to alternate work sites if necessary.
