CLOSURES: Some closures announced due to Tropical Storm Cristobal

State offices will be closed until 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana. This office closure applies to employees authorized to work from home due to COVID-19. Employees in areas under evacuation orders should seek further guidance from their supervisors. All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty or those who should report to alternate work sites if necessary.