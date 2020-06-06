10 a.m. Sunday, June 7: Cristobal track forecast update

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
JUNE 7, 10 A.M. UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER: Cristobal moving closer to SE Louisiana, heavy rainfall and storm surge expected from SE Louisiana eastward to the Florida panhandle.
LOCATION: 28.7N 90.0W about 90 miles south of New Orleans
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 50 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 12 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 994 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
Storm Surge Warning
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi
- Lake Borgne
Storm Surge Watch
- East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River
Tropical Storm Warning
- East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 90.0 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest late today or tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast this afternoon, then move inland across Louisiana late today through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before landfall. Gradual weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland.
