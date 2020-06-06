Two shot near Cane Market Road in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds on Cane Market Road, north of Walker.
Deputies were called around 7 p.m., Saturday, June 6, to investigate. They say a suspect fled the area on foot and was later brought into custody.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact deputies by calling 225-686-2241 or contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers by calling (225) 344-STOP (7867).
