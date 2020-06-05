4 p.m. Saturday, June 6: Cristobal track forecast update

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
JUNE 6, 4 P.M. UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER: Weather conditions expected to deteriorate along the northern Gulf Coast tonight.
LOCATION: 25.2 N 90.2 W, about 280 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 50 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 12 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 994 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
Storm Surge Warning
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi
- Lake Borgne
Storm Surge Watch
- East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River
Tropical Storm Warning
- Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 4 p.m. the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 25.2 North, longitude 90.2 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move northward over the central Gulf of Mexico today and tonight, and will be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal’s center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
