7 p.m. Saturday, June 6: Cristobal track forecast update

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 25.7 North, longitude 90.2 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move northward over the central Gulf of Mexico tonight, and will be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal’s center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast until landfall occurs on the northern Gulf coast. Weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland late Sunday and Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunters, and surface observations is 993 mb (29.32 inches).