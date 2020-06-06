Former LSU baseball, MLB star says quarantine may create separation among athletes, as they return to campus

“There’s so much, I guess, uncertainty right now with these guys," said Ryan Theriot, a former LSU baseball and MLB player. "It really puts the onus on the players themselves to prepare for this, because you truly don’t know what to expect, day-to-day, minute-to-minute. I mean you can see the University of Alabama has five guys test positive for coronavirus, so you know at what point do you pivot and go, ‘We either shut it down or how do we handle the quarantine?’ So, I’m interested to see how the players show up and what kind of shape they’re in and truly, I think for Paul [Mainieri], it allows him to see which guys really want this and want to be great and I can just tell you, Steve, I’ve seen it at Traction [Sports] and other places around the country. Some kids are going to take giant leaps and some kids that we thought were great players are going to get passed up.”