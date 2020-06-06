FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet start to new week thanks to Cristobal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Cristobal will remain the main influence on our local weather for the next several days.
Cristobal remains a poorly organized tropical storm with a majority of its rain and wind currently being displaced well to the north and east of the center of circulation.
That would not be bad news for the local area as the poorly organized center of circulation is forecast to move directly over the WAFB viewing area.
This forecast track of Cristobal could potentially limit the rain amounts across the WAFB viewing area.
Right now, model rainfall estimates through Tuesday suggest anywhere from 2″ west of BR to 6″ east of BR.
For the most part that would be manageable with “localized” flash flooding the concern as opposed to widespread flash flooding.
The other main impacts with Cristobal are sporadic power outages from Tropical Storm force winds and isolated tornadoes from passing rain bands.
Cristobal will begin to exit the local area by Monday afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier, but not totally dry as we will remain on the southern moist end of Cristobal.
A weak cold front will pass Wednesday afternoon leading to drier air filtering into the local area.
Don’t expect much of a cool down from this “cold” front other than a decent drop in morning lows.
Afternoon highs will remain around 90 degrees which is normal for this time of year.
