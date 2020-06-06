FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cristobal to impact early week forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eyes remain focused on the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Cristobal heads towards Louisiana.
The weather today will be hot, breezy, and mainly dry in case you have last minute preparations you need to complete. Make sure you have enough food, water, and medicine to last a potential prolonged power outage.
The brunt of Cristobal’s rain and winds are expected to arrive late Sunday into early Monday. Sporadic power outages, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding are the main concerns as Cristobal moves inland.
Rainfall estimates range from 2″ west of Baton Rouge to 6″ east of Baton Rouge. Cristobal is expected to be a lopsided storm with a majority of its wind and rain displaced to the north and east of the main, broad circulation.
As Cristobal moves further inland on Tuesday, rain chances will come down, but not completely. The local area will finally get a chance to dry out once a cold front pushes through the area Wednesday afternoon. Don’t expect a major cool down thanks to this cold front though.
The front will deliver dry air keeping humidity levels tolerable to close out the work week. Afternoon highs will be around 90° to close out the week.
