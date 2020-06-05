10 a.m. Saturday, June 6: Cristobal track forecast update

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 24.2 North, longitude 90.1 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move northward over the central Gulf of Mexico today and tonight, and will be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal’s center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday.