10 a.m. Saturday, June 6: Cristobal track forecast update

June 6, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 10:02 AM

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:

JUNE 6, 10 A.M. UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER: NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters find Cristobal a little stronger.

LOCATION: 24.2 N 90.1 W, about 345 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 50 mph

PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 12 mph

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 994 mb

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Storm Surge Warning

  • Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi
  • Lake Borgne

Storm Surge Watch

  • East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River

Tropical Storm Warning

  • Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line
  • Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Tropical Storm Watch

  • Intracoastal City Louisiana to Morgan City

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 24.2 North, longitude 90.1 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move northward over the central Gulf of Mexico today and tonight, and will be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal’s center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.