Alert issued for missing La. man whose judgment may be impaired

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Anyone who locates Allen “Pete” Hoover is asked to immediately contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 225-621-8300.
Hoover suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Hoover, 69, is a white male with gray hair. He is approximately 6’1” and weighs about 125 pounds.
He was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on June 5, on LA Hwy 42 in the Muddy Creek area driving a gray 2011 Ford Ranger bearing Louisiana license plate of Y031132. The right rear tail light on the vehicle is broken.
There is also a “Back the Blue” sticker displayed on the rear windshield.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.