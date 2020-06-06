Alert issued for missing La. man whose judgment may be impaired

Anyone who locates Allen “Pete” Hoover is asked to immediately contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 225-621-8300. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Kevin Foster | June 6, 2020 at 2:06 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 2:06 AM

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Anyone who locates Allen “Pete” Hoover is asked to immediately contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 225-621-8300.

Hoover suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Hoover, 69, is a white male with gray hair. He is approximately 6’1” and weighs about 125 pounds.

He was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on June 5, on LA Hwy 42 in the Muddy Creek area driving a gray 2011 Ford Ranger bearing Louisiana license plate of Y031132. The right rear tail light on the vehicle is broken.

There is also a “Back the Blue” sticker displayed on the rear windshield.

