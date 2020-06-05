Pumps in Ascension Parish activated ahead of Cristobal

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Parish President Clint Cointment has ordered the pumps be activated in Ascension Parish ahead of Cristobal’s landfall.
The gates at the Marvin Braud Pumping Station will be closed and the pumps will be actives Saturday morning (June 6), Cointment says. The public as advised to stay away from the area due to extremely low water levels.
“In anticipation of heavy rains predicted from Tropical Storm Cristobal, I have ordered all pumps to be activated,” said Cointment. “This will draw down water levels in all parish streams and bayous, giving us more capacity to hold the expected rainfall.”
The Sorrento pumping station has pumped water levels to a -3 ft elevation, which will be maintained throughout the tropical event, Cointment says.
The Henderson Bayou station (flood gate and pumping station) is being monitored, officials say, and will be activated if warranted.
Officials say the flood gates/locks at Bluff Swamp and Frog Bayou, which let water out of Bluff Swamp into Bayou Manchac, have been opened and will remain open for as long as possible.
“I have put our DPW and drainage crews on full alert,” said Cointment. “Pumping stations will be staffed day and night for the duration of this weather event, and parish employees will be called out as needed.”
Officials say at this time, parish waterways are not closed, but they warn that boating and recreational activities on the water may become hazardous due to low tide conditions the pumping will create.
“Stay informed and weather aware,” said Cointment.
