Public pools, parks in La. reopen as part of Phase 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some families started their weekend with a fun day at the park.
Phase 2 of reopening allows recreational parks to reopen some of their activities to the public, like playgrounds, pools, and splash pads, which are all summer favorites.
“I’m just excited that we can be out and enjoy the fresh air, getting some vitamin D in the sunshine today. It’s nice now to be back in our beautiful parks and playgrounds,” said Sherry Arnold, who brought her grandchildren to the park.
However, BREC park officials say they will not reopen some of the activities outlined in Phase 2 to the public until they identify the best park policies to help keep families safe. The following facilities and amenities will reopen with safety restrictions and modifications in place on Monday, June 8:
- Baton Rouge Zoo: Playground, KidsZoo Barn, and Otter Cabin
- Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Magnolia Mound, Farr Park Equestrian Center and Highland Road Observatory
- Oak Villa and Central Sports Park
- Playgrounds
- Recreation centers for structured programs only (no free play) at: Zachary, Anna T. Jordan, Independence, North Sherwood Forest, Perkins Road, Highland, and Forest Community Parks, as well as Baker, Lovett, Gus Young, Church, Antioch, and Jefferson Highway neighborhood parks from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Picnic pavilions (no rentals or permits)
- Outdoor fitness equipment
- Beach volleyball courts
“No one wants to see BREC’s full park system open back up more than me, as I am fully aware that parks are an integral component in providing solutions to underlying health conditions that plague our community, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson.
Visit www.brec.org/COVID19 for more details and for the latest updates on the status of programs and facilities.
