Protests continue in New Orleans on Friday night; NOPD closes Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thousands gathered around Jackson Square for the seventh night of protests.
Fox 8 reporter Amanda Roberts sent out information on flyers that went out:
The New Orleans Police Department announced the closing of Jackson Square ahead of protests scheduled for Friday night.
NOPD is directing protesters to Decatur Street between Dumaine and Toulouse Street, according to the tweet.
This comes after six nights straight of protesters walking throughout New Orleans. They were previously meeting at Duncan Plaza in front of City Hall, but tonight was set to take place in Jackson Square.
