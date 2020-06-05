President Trump addresses Drew Brees’ latest statements on kneeling

President Trump addresses Drew Brees’ latest statements on kneeling
President Donald Trump addressed Drew Brees’ latest statements about kneeling during the National Anthem. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
June 5, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 9:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - President Donald Trump addressed Drew Brees’ latest statements about kneeling during the National Anthem.

This comes after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he will continue his stance against players who kneel during the national anthem before NFL games.

Brees was confronted with angry comments from teammates and national feedback. He later released statements on Instagram apologizing, which is what Trump addressed in the above tweets.

Drew Brees later responded to Trump’s tweet:

View this post on Instagram

To @realdonaldtrump Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities. We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when? We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

RELATED: Drew Brees’ comments about kneeling during national anthem anger fellow players

RELATED: Drew Brees takes to social media to apologize for comments on protests

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.