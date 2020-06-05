‘Prayer for peace’ at Old State Capitol

“Business leaders and local ministers will join with residents and community officials to discuss looting, rioting, and protests in the wake of the death of an unarmed black man that has sparked racial tensions in Baton Rouge and throughout the nation,” states a press release issued by Rev. Robert Scott. “Ministers will join together in a rally for justice and a “prayer for peace” after Louisiana police officials announced ‘outside agitators’ infiltrating peaceful demonstrations in the region to incite violence against police and local merchants.”