1 P.M. Friday, June 5: Cristobal track forecast update

JUNE 5, 1 P.M. UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER: Life-threatening flooding continues across portions of Mexico and Central America. Crisotbal is expected to move back over water by Friday night.
LOCATION: 20.5N 89.8W about 35 miles south-southeast of Merida, Mexico. About 595 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 40 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 12 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 1,000 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: The government of Mexico has changed the Tropical Storm Watch to a Tropical Storm Warning for the Yucatan Peninsula from Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Indian Pass to Arepika Florida, Grand Isle Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi, Lake Borgne. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 89.8 West. The storm is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center will move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico this evening, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday evening. Satellite-derived wind data and surface observations indicate that Cristobal’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km) from the center. An elevated observing site from Isla Perez, north of the Yucatan Peninsula, recently reported sustained winds of 43 mph (69 km/h) and a gust to 53 mph (85 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).
