1 P.M. Friday, June 5: Cristobal track forecast update

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 89.8 West. The storm is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center will move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico this evening, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday evening. Satellite-derived wind data and surface observations indicate that Cristobal’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km) from the center. An elevated observing site from Isla Perez, north of the Yucatan Peninsula, recently reported sustained winds of 43 mph (69 km/h) and a gust to 53 mph (85 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).