7 p.m. Friday, June 5: Cristobal track forecast update

JUNE 5, 7 P.M. UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER: Cristobal is moving northward over the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to slowly strengthen.
LOCATION: 22.2N 89.9W, about 480 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 40 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 13 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 998 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
Storm Surge Warning
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi
- Lake Borgne
Storm Surge Watch
- Indian Pass to Arepika Florida
- East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River
Tropical Storm Warning
- Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico
- East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
Tropical Storm Watch
- Intracoastal City Louisiana to Morgan City
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 22.2 North, longitude 89.9 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal’s center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland late Sunday and Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 998 mb (29.47 inches).r.
