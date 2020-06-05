7 p.m. Friday, June 5: Cristobal track forecast update

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 22.2 North, longitude 89.9 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal’s center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland late Sunday and Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 998 mb (29.47 inches).r.