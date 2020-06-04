4 P.M. Friday, June 5: Cristobal track forecast update

JUNE 5, 4 P.M. UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER: Storm surge and tropical storm warnings issued for the northern Gulf Coast.
LOCATION: 21.4 N 89.7 W, about 535 miles of the mouth of the Mississippi River
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 40 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 13 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 1,000 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
Storm Surge Warning
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi
- Lake Borgne
Storm Surge Watch
- Indian Pass to Arepika Florida
- East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River
Tropical Storm Warning
- Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico
- East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
Tropical Storm Watch
- Intracoastal City Louisiana to Morgan City
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 4 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 89.7 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal’s center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland late Sunday and Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km) from the center.
