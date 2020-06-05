Mayor Broome declares parish wide emergency

The following information is from the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, June 5, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal in Louisiana.
By Declaring a local emergency, Mayor Broome aligns the parish with Governor John Bel Edwards’ disaster declaration.
This proactive declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) to request additional assistance, if local resources become inundated, from state or federal partners.
Saturday at 12 p.m., MOHSEP will enter into a partial activation and the EBRP Emergency Operations Center will be staffed for the duration of the storm to ensure the health and safety of all residents.
Forecast
According to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, Cristobal has regained strength and is now a Tropical Storm. Landfall is currently forecasted for Sunday afternoon. On the current forecast track, the eye of the storm is forecasted to reach East Baton Rouge Parish during the midnight hours on Sunday into early Monday morning.
East Baton Rouge Parish is under a Flood Watch until Tuesday, June 9th. Through Tuesday, East Baton Rouge Parish is forecasted to receive 3”-6” of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. East Baton Rouge Parish is forecasted to start receiving Tropical Storm Force winds, 25-30 mph, Sunday around noon. 30 mph gusts and higher are possible through early morning Monday.
2020 Hurricane Preparedness Tips
As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more critical now than ever to review your emergency plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Special considerations should be taken as residents stock their disaster supply kits and prepare their families and households. Residents should take the following steps:
· Make an Emergency Plan.
· Develop a plan with your household members that outlines what to do, how to find each other, and how to communicate if a hurricane strikes. Complete your household Emergency Plan at RedStickReady.com.
· Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands your hurricane plan. Don’t forget to plan for the office, kids’ daycare, and anywhere you may visit.
· Discuss the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance on Coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it may affect your hurricane planning efforts.
· Gather supplies. Consider having enough supplies for each person in your household for at least three days, to include but not limited to: medication, disinfectant supplies, cloth face coverings, personal hygiene items, personal identification, and pet supplies in your go-bag or car.
· Be prepared to take hygiene items with you like soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, or general household cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces you may need to touch regularly.
· Prepare your home.
· Trim or remove damaged trees and limbs.
· Secure loose items and clear gutters.
· Fuel your vehicles, generators, and gas cans. Consider purchasing a portable generator and additional gas cans.
· Check your insurance coverage. Keep a copy with you – paper or electronic.
· Stay informed.
· Follow Red Stick Ready on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
· Download the free Red Stick Ready app on your smartphone.
· Visit www.redstickready.com for information and preparedness tips.
