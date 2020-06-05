FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Prepare for Cristobal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another quiet morning for your Friday out-the-door. No activity on First Alert Doppler radar but once again, be alert for the potential of scattered showers/storms especially later this afternoon.
Expect partly cloudy skies and a 30% -40% coverage of rain. Hot, highs will top out in the lower 90°s.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy and steamy as lows dip down to 73°.
Tomorrow, one more “decent” weather day before possible tropical storm conditions move into our area Sunday, so complete your preparations Saturday! A sun/cloud mix tomorrow, 40% coverage of rain/storms, highs pushing near 90°s.
