FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Prepare for Cristobal

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fri., June 5 - Prepare for Cristobal
By Diane Deaton | June 5, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 9:18 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another quiet morning for your Friday out-the-door. No activity on First Alert Doppler radar but once again, be alert for the potential of scattered showers/storms especially later this afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies and a 30% -40% coverage of rain. Hot, highs will top out in the lower 90°s.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy and steamy as lows dip down to 73°.

Tomorrow, one more “decent” weather day before possible tropical storm conditions move into our area Sunday, so complete your preparations Saturday! A sun/cloud mix tomorrow, 40% coverage of rain/storms, highs pushing near 90°s.

