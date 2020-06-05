Evacuation orders issued in Grand Isle due to Cristobal

GRAND ISLE, La. (WAFB) - A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Grand Isle for boaters and campers.
The order took effect at noon on Friday, June 5 and is due to Tropical Depression Cristobal.
Residents of the area are under a voluntary evacuation.
“We are expecting a storm surge of 2-4 ft,” states a press release issued by Mayor David J. Camardelle. “Average rainfall totals of 6-10 inches are expected.”
