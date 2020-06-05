BRPD officer injured in motorcycle crash; driver fled scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motorcycle officer from the Baton Rouge Police Department was injured in a wreck in north Baton Rouge just before 10 a.m. Friday.
The scene is on Highway 19, known as Scotland Avenue. That is between Blount Road and Interstate 110.
The driver of a vehicle that collided with the motorcycle officer reportedly fled the scene.
At least one other vehicle was involved in the crash.
The officer was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital in stable condition.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.