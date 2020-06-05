Are you financially prepared for hurricane season? Here’s your checklist before disaster strikes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If disaster strikes, it’s important to have all of the necessary documents for you and your family ready. Then, that’s one less thing to stress about in the middle of a storm.
The Better Business Bureau and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation offer tips on how to get your financial needs ready.
- Forms of identification: You need to make sure you have all forms of identification handy. This is your driver’s license, insurance and social security cards, and birth certificates. You want to have the original versions of all of these, if possible, but copies don’t hurt either.
- Checks and deposit slips: Even if you don’t use checks often, it’s best to have your checking account numbers available in case you need to do business over the phone.
- Debit, ATM and credit cards: For many of you, this is the main way you can access your money, so keep those cards and pin numbers safe.
- Cash: In some affected areas, ATMs might not work, so cash allows you to buy what you need at the time. The amount will depend on the size of your family, your expected financial needs and your ability to use debit or credit cards to make purchases.
- Phone numbers: Keep a running list of numbers to contact your bank or insurance providers. You never know when you’re going to need to give them a call.
- Document storage: You’ll need a safe place to store all of these things. Try a waterproof document box. You can usually find these at office supplies stores.
- Register for DSNAP: Now, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) encourages all Louisiana households who are not currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to make registering for Disaster SNAP (DSNAP) a part of their hurricane preparedness game plan – even if they have registered before. Families can register at the DCFS CAFÉ customer portal.
More information about the registration process can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap. Also, contact your Better Business Bureau if you need additional information on financial hurricane season preparedness at 225-346-5222.
