10 a.m. Friday, June 5: Cristobal track forecast update

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Cristobal was located near latitude 20.0 North, longitude 89.9 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center will move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico this evening, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Cristobal is expected to regain tropical storm strength later today. Some additional strengthening is forecast thereafter.