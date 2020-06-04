10 a.m. Friday, June 5: Cristobal track forecast update

Life-threatening flooding continues across portions of Mexico and Central America. Crisotbal is expected to move back over water by Friday night.
LOCATION: 20.0 N 89.9 W, about 40 miles east of Campeche, Mexico
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 35 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 12 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 1,000 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Indian Pass to Arepika, Florida, and from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for... * Indian Pass to Arepika Florida * Grand Isle Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi * Lake Borgne A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border * Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas * Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Tropical storm conditions in the watch area in Mexico could occur through this afternoon.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Cristobal was located near latitude 20.0 North, longitude 89.9 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center will move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico this evening, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Cristobal is expected to regain tropical storm strength later today. Some additional strengthening is forecast thereafter.
