All ‘explosive devices’ placed near Hammond Square Mall determined to be fake

UPDATE FROM THE HAMMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT - Bomb technicians on scene at all four locations have rendered all suspected explosive devices to be fake. The investigation has turned from an active scene to evidence recovery. We are expecting to complete this stage of our investigation by approximately 10:30 p.m., at which time anyone who has a vehicle in the crime scene at the mall will be able to retrieve their vehicle. Hammond Square will resume normal business tomorrow (Saturday, June 6).