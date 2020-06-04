WANTED: Teen accused of breaking into home, shooting at victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a teenager accused of breaking into a home, then shooting at someone.
Dalayvian Rudsion, 19, is wanted on the charges of home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, and attempted first degree murder.
Rudison is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 145 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Rudison broke into the victim’s home through a bedroom window after being denied access while beating on the door. Once inside, Rudison reportedly shot at the victim multiple times, then ran away.
Anyone with information on Rudison’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with information can also download the free P3 Tips app.
DOB 03-14-2001
