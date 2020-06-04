Two transported from shooting near Garden District; 1 critical

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were transported to a hospital following a shooting near the Garden District Thursday morning, sources say.
The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4 at the intersection of S. 16th Street and Myrtle Walk, about two blocks west of Park Boulevard.
Sources say one person was transported in critical condition, the other in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
