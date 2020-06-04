Still fighting COVID-19, hospitals must now turn focus to looming Cristobal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Typically, hospitals prepare for disasters at the beginning of each year. The top emergencies officials at Baton Rouge General (BRG) prepare for are hurricanes and infectious diseases. Usually, they’ll have to only deal with one, but that wasn’t the case this year.
While hospital staff members are still fighting coronavirus, they must now turn their attention to preparing to keep the facility running in the middle of a tropical storm.
“Two of them together is kind of different for us, but we have a very resilient team,” said Alyson Hughes, BRG’s emergency management coordinator.
Hughes is tasked with putting together a plan to handle whatever may come the hospital’s way.
“We work on this year-round, so when an emergency comes around, it’s not a surprise for us because we have done our due diligence and have our plans in place,” she said.
Most of those plans have already been implemented. The hospital’s command center, which is usually only used during hurricanes, is already up and running, meaning everyone is already in place and all that’s left to do is have staff members on standby and to make a few last-minute preparations.
“Making sure we have supplies on hand, fuel, water, food, staffing, that’s our most valuable resource, making sure all those items are in place, we’re doing that this year. In addition, we are making sure we keep our patients and our staff safe,” Hughes said. “So maintaining proper distancing, protecting those folks that need to stay on campus so we can ensure 24/7 patient care.”
BRG is also converting several conference rooms into makeshift sleeping quarters for staff to stay in if the conditions do not allow them to leave.
“We will separate the sleeping spaces within those rooms,” she said. “We are constructing some barriers that go between those sleeping spaces so it will provide, number one, a bit of privacy between the sleeping spaces, but a bit of protection in the way of infection control."
All of this is to ensure the hospital stays up and running no matter the weather outside.
