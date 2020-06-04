Scammers using protests to target concerned grandparents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning individuals, especially seniors, about the “grandparent scam.” Scammers will often pretend to be a person’s grandchild and request money for an emergency situation.
“What grandparent doesn’t want to help their grandchild? Most people would say that they would,” said Carmen Million, BBB director.
Million says scammers are now using recent nationwide protests as a platform to trick vulnerable seniors into sending money or providing banking information. Million says they’ve already started receiving calls from concerned seniors, some reporting the scammers are even providing names and personal information of family members.
“'Grandma and grandpa, this is your grandson. I was in a protest, and I was put in jail, and I need your help for bail money.' It may sound realistic because they may not be aware of where their grandchild is at the time and that’s maybe something that they think they may be involved in, so they’re an easy target,” Million said.
The BBB recommends taking the following actions to help avoid becoming a victim:
- Talk with family members and create a code word/name to use in case of emergencies
- Limit how much personal information is shared on social media
- Hang up strange phone calls and call the person back using a number you recognize
“If they use fear, if they use desperation, it’s a now or never deal, those are warning signs. You need to take a step back, think about it, and investigate. I always tell people it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter your education, if the timing is right, if the situation is right, anybody can be a victim,” Million said.
Million recommends reporting scam calls to the BBB and/or the Attorney General’s Office.
