Rep. Garret Graves announces $1.6M CARES Act grand for homeless affected by COVID-19 in Baton Rouge

Description: These ESG-CV funds are to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance. The state balance is funding that will go to the state governments for distribution. The funds will also support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. The allocation of $2.96 billion uses a formula targeted toward communities with high fractions of homeless – both sheltered and unsheltered – and those at the most risk for homelessness. It also takes into account economic and housing market conditions by making a modest adjustment for jurisdictions with very high market rents.