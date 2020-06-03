4 p.m. Thursday, June 4: Cristobal track forecast update

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 4 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Cristobal was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 90.8 West. The depression is moving toward the east-southeast near 3 mph (6 km/h). A turn toward the east and northeast is expected tonight, and a subsequent generally northward motion should occur through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center will move over extreme northwestern Guatemala and eastern Mexico tonight and Friday. The center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico late Friday, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday and Sunday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional weakening is possible overnight. Re-intensification is expected to begin late Friday.